LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has begun marketing a minimum CHF200m May 2018 bond at mid-swaps plus 38bp area, according to a lead.

The bond is being offered with an indicative zero coupon and yield to maturity of -0.213%.

HSBC and PKO Bank are running the trade.

Poland is rated A2 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and A- by Fitch.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)