LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland is eyeing final pricing of mid-swaps plus 37bp on a minimum CHF350m three-year bond, according to a lead on the deal.

This compares to initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 38bp area and a minimum size of CHF200m when Poland began marketing earlier on Tuesday.

Poland will lock in a negative yield of around minus 0.2%, becoming the first emerging market sovereign ever to do so, according to bond bankers.

HSBC and PKO Bank are running the deal.

The sovereign is rated A2 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and A- by Fitch.

