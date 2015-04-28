FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland is eyeing final pricing of mid-swaps plus 37bp on a minimum CHF350m three-year bond, according to a lead on the deal.
This compares to initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 38bp area and a minimum size of CHF200m when Poland began marketing earlier on Tuesday.
Poland will lock in a negative yield of around minus 0.2%, becoming the first emerging market sovereign ever to do so, according to bond bankers.
HSBC and PKO Bank are running the deal.
The sovereign is rated A2 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and A- by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Julian Baker)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.