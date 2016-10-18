BRIEF-Jordan's Housing Bank board approves capital increase
* Board approves capital increase to 315 million dinars from 252 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2kARG9E) Further company coverage: )
Oct 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has announced updates on a dual-tranche euro offering comprising 12 and 30-year bonds, according to a lead.
The sovereign has set final guidance on the October 2028 notes at 50bp over mid-swaps (+/-2bp), to price in the range. On the October 2046 tranche, the spread was set at 120bp over mid-swaps.
That compares with initial price thoughts of 55bp area and 120bp-125bp, respectively.
The combined order books are over 1.75bn, with a skew towards the 12-year offering.
The transaction, rated A2/BBB+/A-, is expected to price today via Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank and Santander. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; Editing by Philip Wright)
* FY net profit 123.8 million dinars versus 121.8 million dinars year ago
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.