Oct 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has announced updates on a dual-tranche euro offering comprising 12 and 30-year bonds, according to a lead.

The sovereign has set final guidance on the October 2028 notes at 50bp over mid-swaps (+/-2bp), to price in the range. On the October 2046 tranche, the spread was set at 120bp over mid-swaps.

That compares with initial price thoughts of 55bp area and 120bp-125bp, respectively.

The combined order books are over 1.75bn, with a skew towards the 12-year offering.

The transaction, rated A2/BBB+/A-, is expected to price today via Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank and Santander. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; Editing by Philip Wright)