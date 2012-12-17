WARSAW Dec 17 Poland's state industrial
development agency ARP, which has played an increasingly active
role in providing lifelines to troubled companies, plans to
issue bonds worth up to 1 billion zlotys ($320.5 million),
sources told Reuters on Monday.
Officials familiar with the plans said the issue, which
would mainly fund ARP's rescue of builder Polimex,
would be divided into several tranches with the first planned in
the coming weeks.
ARP plans to invest 250 million zlotys in Polimex in
exchange for a third of the company to become its biggest
investors as part of wider debt restructuring.
($1 = 3.1200 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz, Agnieszka Barteczko, Adrian
Krajewski; writing by Chris Borowski)