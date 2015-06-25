WARSAW, June 25 Polish billionaire Roman
Karkosik on Thursday denied criminal charges that he had
manipulated share trade volumes at Boryszew, the
conglomerate he controls, to keep it in the Warsaw bourse's
blue-chip index.
Warsaw prosecutors said in a statement they had filed
criminal charges with a Warsaw court against two individuals
identified as "Roman K." and "Grazyna K.". Polish law forbids
releasing the full names of criminal suspects.
The charges filed by prosecutors allege the suspects sold
shares in a firm, identified by prosecutors as "company B", to
artificially boost its share trade volumes and keep it in the
WIG20 index.
In a statement, Karkosik said the allegations concerned him
and Boryszew, in which he controls 57.4 percent of shares. He
said he had already testified at the prosecutor's office.
"I fundamentally disagree with these claims," Karkosik said
in the statement. "I am firmly clarifying, upholding the
testimony I made at the prosecutor's office, that these
transactions were made in order to perform an authorised tax
optimisation."
Boryszew started as a chemicals company before expanding
into auto parts and metals. It operates in 10 countries globally
as well as in Poland.
At the close of trading on Thursday, the firm's shares were
down 0.7 percent against Wednesday's close.
According to the prosecutors, the investigation was launched
on July 4, 2013, following a notification by the Polish
financial watchdog KNF.
The watchdog confirmed on Thursday that it had filed such a
notification. The charges were filed with the court on June 18,
prosecutors said.
