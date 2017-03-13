WARSAW, March 13 The chief executive officer of
Poland's state-run stock exchange quit on Monday just
over two months since his appointment after failing to be
approved by the country's financial regulator.
The bourse said in a short statement that Rafal Antczak, who
was appointed CEO by shareholders on Jan. 4, had resigned for
personal reasons. But it also said Antczak's appointment had
been conditional on the shareholder's resolution.
"The resolution did not come into force due to the lack of
decision of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority ... which
was a condition of entry into force of this resolution," the
bourse said without providing further detail.
Antczak, a respected economist, is one of the best known
figures in the Polish business world.
The Polish state has a 51.76 percent stake in the exchange
and more than half of the 20 blue chips listed in
Warsaw, mostly utilities and banks, also have the state among
their shareholders.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by David Clarke)