WARSAW, June 6 Poland's State Treasury Ministry
said on Friday its deputy minister Pawel Tamborski has stepped
down to be the new chief executive of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
"I'm pleased that a person of such high standing among
market participants agreed to take on the challenge of managing
the largest stock exchange in this part of Europe," Treasury
Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said in a statement.
The Warsaw stock exchange, whose listed firms have a
combined market capitalization of $277 billion, is the biggest
bourse in central and eastern Europe and No. 2 in Europe after
London in terms of number of initial public offerings.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)