WARSAW, April 8 The Warsaw Stock Exchange
plans to pay out almost half of its 2013 net profit, or
50.3 million zlotys ($16.57 million), in dividends, it said in a
statement late on Monday.
The state-controlled company also paid half of its 2012
annual profit in dividend.
The bourse's dividend policy is to pay out 30-50 percent of
its net profit.
Poland's treasury, the ministry which oversees state-owned
assets, plans to book 5.1 billion zlotys in dividends from
state-owned companies this year - significantly more than the
planned revenues from selling state-owned assets.
($1 = 3.0364 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Pravin Char)