WARSAW, April 8 The Warsaw Stock Exchange plans to pay out almost half of its 2013 net profit, or 50.3 million zlotys ($16.57 million), in dividends, it said in a statement late on Monday.

The state-controlled company also paid half of its 2012 annual profit in dividend.

The bourse's dividend policy is to pay out 30-50 percent of its net profit.

Poland's treasury, the ministry which oversees state-owned assets, plans to book 5.1 billion zlotys in dividends from state-owned companies this year - significantly more than the planned revenues from selling state-owned assets.

