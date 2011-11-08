WARSAW Nov 8 The Warsaw bourse agreed to pay 179.4 million zlotys ($57 million) for an 80-percent stake in its local energy-trading rival PolPX, as it moves to diversify its offer, GPW said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sellers include the Polish treasury and utilities PGE and Energa. The deal is pending a regulatory approval.

The Warsaw bourse launched its energy trading platform last year but due to legal issues trading never took off, and the exchange from the start declared its interest in taking over PolPX.

Traders and analysts believe the region's energy trading market is bound for consolidation as it is not sufficiently liquid to support as many small players.

Polish media said Scandinavian power exchange Nord Pool Spot, Dutch exchange APX-Endex and Polish grid company PSE-Operator were also invited to bid. ($1 = 3.149 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)