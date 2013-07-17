WARSAW, July 17 The Warsaw Stock Exchange has appointed its founder and first chief executive, Wieslaw Rozlucki, as the new chairman of its supervisory board.

Rozlucki, who set up and ran the bourse between 1991-2006, returned to the exchange in June as a member of the supervisory board. He replaces Leszek Pawlowicz.

Part-owned by the government, the Warsaw bourse is the largest stock exchange in central and eastern Europe, with a market cap of 1.6 billion zlotys ($493.23 million) and annual turnover exceeding 200 billion zlotys.

($1 = 3.2440 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Louise Heavens)