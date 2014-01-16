HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 6:15 P.M. EDT/2315 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
WARSAW Jan 16 Poland hopes to conclude a tie-up between the Vienna and Warsaw stock exchanges this year, the Warsaw bourse's chief executive Adam Maciejewski said on Thursday.
Maciejewski added, however, that he was not sure if this was realistic though.
Austrian media reported in December that talks about the merger were not set for a quick conclusion. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska)
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Confirm that, on 15 march 2017, it issued JPY13.3 billion worth of subordinated notes
* "whsp now has a relevant interest in approximately 44.2% of hunter hall shares"