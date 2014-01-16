WARSAW Jan 16 Poland hopes to conclude a tie-up between the Vienna and Warsaw stock exchanges this year, the Warsaw bourse's chief executive Adam Maciejewski said on Thursday.

Maciejewski added, however, that he was not sure if this was realistic though.

Austrian media reported in December that talks about the merger were not set for a quick conclusion. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska)