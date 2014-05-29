UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW May 29 Shares in Polish jewellery maker Briju rose 7 percent in early trade on their first day on the main market of the Warsaw bourse.
The company has hitherto been listed on the small-capitalisation New Connect market of the Warsaw bourse. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources