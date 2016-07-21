WARSAW, July 21 Poland's corporate tax revenues rose by 2.1 percent, or by 0.3 billion zlotys ($75.80 million) in the first half of the year, while banks and other financial institutions paid 1.4 billion zlotys in a bank tax, the finance ministry said.

The ministry confirmed on Thursday in a statement that in the first six months of the year the budget deficit amounted to 18.7 billion zlotys, or 34.1 percent of the full-year plan, with tax revenues rising by 7.4 percent year-on-year.

Overall budget revenues rose by 10.6 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year to 151.6 billion zlotys, amounting to 48.3 percent of the full-year plan.

Poland's economic growth slowed to 3.0 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, with analysts expecting a rise of 3.3 percent in the following quarter. ($1 = 3.9580 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)