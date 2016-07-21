UPDATE 1-Germany talks to banks about Frankfurt move after Brexit
* U.S., UK, Australian and Japanese banks attend (Adds detail of meeting)
WARSAW, July 21 Poland's corporate tax revenues rose by 2.1 percent, or by 0.3 billion zlotys ($75.80 million) in the first half of the year, while banks and other financial institutions paid 1.4 billion zlotys in a bank tax, the finance ministry said.
The ministry confirmed on Thursday in a statement that in the first six months of the year the budget deficit amounted to 18.7 billion zlotys, or 34.1 percent of the full-year plan, with tax revenues rising by 7.4 percent year-on-year.
Overall budget revenues rose by 10.6 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year to 151.6 billion zlotys, amounting to 48.3 percent of the full-year plan.
Poland's economic growth slowed to 3.0 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, with analysts expecting a rise of 3.3 percent in the following quarter. ($1 = 3.9580 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
* U.S., UK, Australian and Japanese banks attend (Adds detail of meeting)
LUXEMBOURG, Jan 30 The disbursement of new financial aid from euro zone creditors to Greece is linked to the participation of the International Monetary Fund in the bailout programme, the head of the bloc's bailout fund said on Monday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 German packaging group Mauser aims to raise up to $319 million from a stock market listing in New York, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.