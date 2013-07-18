* Poland to increase deficit, ease budget restriction
* Change in direction for finance minister Rostowski
* He is known as champion of low debt, low spending
* Government has changed philosophy, says another minister
By Christian Lowe
WARSAW, July 18 Poland's decision this week to
suspend one of its budget rules so it can run a bigger deficit
was a U-turn for Jacek Rostowski, the finance minister who has
built a reputation as one of Europe's toughest fiscal hawks.
Rostowski had been left with no choice but to accept the
policy shift, analysts said, under pressure from an economy that
has slowed more sharply than he expected and a prime minister,
Donald Tusk, worried that he will lose the next election if his
government does not stimulate growth.
"The time for belt-tightening in Europe, something that
Minister Rostowski has managed very well in the past, is coming
to an end," said Labour Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.
"After six years I think that we can talk now about a change
in philosophy," he said.
Senior government officials who spoke to Reuters on
Wednesday denied talk of a conflict between Tusk and his finance
minister, saying they made a joint decision about the changes to
the budget, which were announced on Tuesday.
But underscoring the tough debate inside the government over
the issue, as late as a few days ago the finance ministry was
considering leaving the budget rule and the deficit untouched
and making deep spending cuts instead, according to an official
source with knowledge of the proposal.
The finance ministry lost the debate because "the political
costs of the necessary spending cuts ... were too high" for the
prime minister's party, said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at
ING Bank's Polish unit.
ARTICLE OF FAITH
Under the new budget plan, this year's deficit will be
widened by about $5 billion. Poland will suspend a rule that
prevents the deficit growing if, as is the case now, public debt
is over 50 percent of gross domestic product. At the same time,
there will be spending cuts worth about $2.6 billion.
Rostowski was born into a family of Polish exiles in London
and spent the first part of his career as a British academic.
Since he became finance minister in 2007, keeping a tight
rein on spending and debt has been article of faith, although
earlier in his tenure he allowed the budget deficit to widen.
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is one of
his idols, and he is on first-name terms with George Osborne,
the British finance minister who is another fiscal hawk.
In a 2010 newspaper article, Rostowski wrote: "Poland has
stuck to its belief in free market principles during the crisis.
Instead of a stimulus package, it enacted an effective savings
program ... That is the 'secret' of Poland's success."
A posting on Rostowski's Twitter account last October
stated: "The government's determination on fiscal consolidation
has not changed. Investors recognise that."
But last month, sources close to the government told Reuters
that with the economy slowing sharply, questions were being
asked about whether a hawk like Rostowski was the right person
to run Poland's finances. Tusk said the minister might be a good
fit for one of the vacant jobs in European institutions.
Rostowski justified the fiscal changes on Wednesday by
comparing the budget rule he is planning to suspend to speed
restrictions that some countries enforce on learner drivers.
In his view Poland - the only economy in the European Union
not to have contracted since the global financial crisis - had
earned its driver's license.
"We don't want to drive fast but we (want to be like)
experienced people who have proven they can behave in a
responsible way," he said on Polish radio.
Adam Jasser, Secretary of State in Tusk's chancellery, said
the budget changes were, in fact, consistent with Rostowski's
approach: stimulating the economy when it needs it, and
tightening spending again when growth picks up.
He said there was no disagreement between the prime minister
and the finance minister.
"Of course, there were some technical issues, regarding the
size of cuts and how much the deficit should be widened. But
there was no discussion regarding the economic sense of the
combination of cuts and deficit increase," Jasser told Reuters.