WARSAW, July 29 Budimex, Poland's largest listed builder and a unit of Spain's Ferrovial, reported on Wednesday a 23 percent rise in net profit for the first half of the year, beating analysts' expectations.

Budimex's net profit came in at 107 million zlotys ($28.66 million) compared with the 97 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll of analysts.

The company didn't give a reason for the growth. It will hold a news conference at 930 local time (0730 GMT).

Budimex said its backlog at the end of June amounted to 7 billion zlotys.

Shares in Budimex, which has benefited from Poland's massive road building programme and rapid economic growth, have risen almost 26 percent this year, compared with a less than 1 percent increase in the broad Warsaw bourse index WIG.

($1 = 3.7329 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)