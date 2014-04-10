WARSAW, April 10 Poland's largest construction
group Budimex said on Thursday its first quarter
results were slightly better than a year earlier because of an
unusually warm winter.
"We expect a slight improvement in our results year-on-year.
The warm winter was helpful for us, we were able to conduct our
construction works for longer," Chief Operating Officer Dariusz
Blocher told reporters.
Budimex is the Polish unit of Spain's Ferrovial.
Its net profit in the first quarter of 2013 amounted to 35
million zlotys ($11.61 million).
($1 = 3.0159 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Christian Lowe)