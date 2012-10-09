* PBG CEO mulls merger between "several vital entities"
WARSAW, Oct 9 Troubled Polish builder PBG
believes mergers within the construction sector could
be a way of fixing its financial problems, a newspaper reported
on Tuesday.
PBG has been in bankruptcy protection since a series of
contracts linked to the Euro 2012 soccer tournament went sour,
and the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted its chief executive,
Wieslaw Rozacki, as saying a merger could be a solution.
The merger being considered would be between "several vital
entities for the Polish economy," the newspaper quoted Rozacki
as saying.
Rozacki added that state development agency ARP should be
involved in the project, but declined to comment on whether it
would also include PBG's beleaguered rival Polimex, in
which ARP is to buy a stake of up to 33 percent.
ARP declined to comment, Polimex was not available, while a
source close to PBG said the merger option was not an immediate
prospect.
"PBG is in constant talks with ARP over some form of aid,"
the source said on a condition of anonymity.
"Polimex does not currently have a big shareholder and if
ARP became one, a tie-up option with PBG could be in the works,
but this is further down the line."
Earlier this year, sources told Reuters that PBG and
Polimex, which run similar construction portfolios, might
eventually merge to avoid bankruptcy.
The two are the largest of Polish construction groups to run
into trouble after cut-throat bidding in Poland's
motorway-building programme ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer
tournament which Poland co-hosted, left builders deeply in debt.
PBG has been in bankruptcy protection since June, while
Polimex is struggling to keep afloat. It plans to spin off
non-core units and secure a debt restructuring deal, as well as
shareholder acceptance for a share issue.
Both companies opened the Tuesday session on the Warsaw
bourse with gains of around 2 percent, but PBG's shares are
still almost 91 percent down this year to date, with Polimex
stock down by 54 percent.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by
Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)