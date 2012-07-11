WARSAW, July 11 Poland's Finance Minster Jacek
Rostowski said on Wednesday he was against providing the
troubled construction sector with state aid, contrasting other
government members and curbing the share rise among
Warsaw-listed builders.
When asked whether builders should receive state help,
Rostowski told reporters: "No. We have a free-market economy, in
which companies fare well. This is how we've been building our
national wealth over the past 20 years."
Earlier on Wednesday, Economy Minister Waldemar Pawlak
proposed Poland could buy new bonds issued by companies, while
Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski mulled cash injections or
asset buy-outs.
