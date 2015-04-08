BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
WARSAW, April 8 Polish Banco Santander unit, Bank Zachodni WBK, backed out on Wednesday from its earlier plan to pay a dividend from last year's profit.
The lender, Poland's third largest bank, had planned to hand out 9.6 zlotys per share, or a total of 952.6 million zlotys ($257.3 million).
The Polish regulator has urged banks to put the payouts on hold until it sets additional capital measures to counteract the sector's exposure to Swiss franc-denominated credit risk. ($1 = 3.7022 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Louise Heavens)
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.