BRIEF-Techstep buys Apro for NOK 7 mln in cash and NOK 8 mln in shares
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
WARSAW, April 29 BZ WBK, Poland's No.3 lender by assets and Spain's Banco Santander unit, expects to book a higher net profit in 2014 than last year's 2.015 billion zlotys ($663.04 million), its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"It will be a result of stable costs and very positive trends in provisions, which are going down because of the growing economy," CEO Mateusz Morawiecki told Reuters.
"The growth (of the net profit) will exceed a 3-5 percent pace excluding one-offs," he added.
Earlier on Tuesday, BZ WBK reported a better-than-expected 20-percent rise in its first-quarter profit, thanks to higher net interest income and lower bad loan provisions. ($1 = 3.0391 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia will pay off an outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, March 21 Egypt aims to raise 6 billion pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state companies in the 2017/18 financial year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters, part of government efforts to generate revenue and attract investors.