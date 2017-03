WARSAW Feb 3 Poland's No.3 lender BZ WBK expects its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to fall to below 8 percent or even below 7.5 percent this year, its chief executive Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference on Tuesday.

The unit of Spain's Banco Santander closed 2014 with its NPL ratio at 8.37 percent. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)