WARSAW Feb 3 Poland's No.3 lender BZ WBK
said on Tuesday it wants to book a 2015 net profit
higher than the 2.05 billion zlotys ($556.4 million) it recorded
in 2014, and will cap costs to counter the effect of the surge
in the Swiss franc.
"We want to raise it (net profit) this year by keeping
overall costs at par year-on-year, while at the same time
raising revenue," chief executive Mateusz Morawiecki told
Reuters.
The surge in the value of the Swiss franc imposes extra
costs on BZ WBK, a unit of Spain's Banco Santander,
because many of its customers have mortgages denominated in the
Swiss currency.
"I don't think that the franc portfolio should seriously
deteriorate either in the first quarter or in the whole of
2015," Morawiecki said, adding he did expect quarterly costs
related to the portfolio to rise.
($1 = 3.6847 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski;
Editing by Christian Lowe)