WARSAW, March 11 The eurozone's biggest bank
Santander and Belgium's KBC have hired
advisers to help them unload shares in Polish lender Bank
Zachodni WBK in 2013, BZ WBK said on Monday.
KBC has already said it would seek to sell its 16-percent
stake in BZ WBK, which it received as part of the deal to sell
its Polish unit Kredyt Bank to Santander, which merged it with
BZ WBK.
Santander, which holds a 75-percent stake in BZ WBK, has
also committed itself to cutting its stake to increase the
lender's freefloat.
BZ WBK has a market capitalisation of $8.1 billion.
The banking consortium hired by Santander and KBC is made up
of Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch,
Credit Suisse, KBC Securities, Santander Investment, Goldman
Sachs and UBS.
BZ WBK shares lost 1.2 percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)