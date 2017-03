WARSAW, March 11 Euro zone's biggest bank Santander and Belgian KBC will consider options to sell shares of the Polish lender BZ WBK in 2013, the companies said on Monday.

In December Poland's financial supervisor KNF approved the merger of the Polish subsidiaries of Santander, Bank Zachodni WBK and Kredyt Bank. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)