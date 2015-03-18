WARSAW, March 18 Poland's No.3 lender Bank Zachodni WBK said on Wednesday it planned to issue banking deposit certificates worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($767.64 million) to finance bank's general activity.

"Certificates of Deposit (CDs) will be issued in tranches and can be denominated in zlotys, euros, dollars or Swiss francs," said the bank that is controlled by Spain's Santander . ($1 = 3.9081 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)