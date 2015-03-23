WARSAW, March 23 Poland's No.3 lender Bank Zachodni WBK plans to pay out dividends from last year's net profit at 952.65 million zlotys ($252.55 million) or 9.6 zlotys per share, the company said on Monday.

A year ago the bank, which is controlled by Spain's Santander paid out a dividend of 10.7 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.7721 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Christian Lowe)