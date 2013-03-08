WARSAW, March 8 Bank Zachodni WBK, the
Polish unit of Spanish lender Santander, said on Friday it plans
to pay a dividend of 7.6 zlotys ($2.40) per share from its 2012
profits.
From its 2011 profit BZ WBK, which became Poland's No.3
lender after the purchase of KBC Group's Polish arm Kredyt Bank,
paid a dividend, which amounted at 8 zlotys per share.
The bank said earlier that its net profit doubled in the
fourth-quarter od 2012, beating expectations thanks to the
strong performance of its bond portfolio.
($1 = 3.1699 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by William Hardy)