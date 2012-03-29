WARSAW, March 29 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will invest 332 million zlotys ($106 million) in the Polish unit of Banco Santander as part of the unit's tie-up with smaller rival Kredyt Bank.

The EBRD will buy 1.5 million shares in the unit, Bank Zachodni WBK, BZ WBK said on Thursday.

Last month Santander said it was doubling its bet on Poland by taking over Kredyt Bank - a unit of Belgian lender KBC - and adding it to BZ WBK to create a business worth about 5 billion euros. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Mark Potter)