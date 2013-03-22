BRIEF-Mogo announces Q4 revenue of $11.8 million
* Mogo announces fourth quarter & full-year 2016 financial results
WARSAW, March 22 Belgium's KBC and Spain's Banco Santander sold almost 20 million of shares in Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK for 4.9 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion), or 245 zlotys per share, BZ WBK said in a statement on Friday.
The news confirms a Reuters story from Thursday.
The final price was near the bottom of the indicated range of 240-270 zlotys, showing demand was not as strong as the sellers had expected. It is also 4 percent below the price from Thursday's market closing. ($1 = 3.2392 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Mogo announces fourth quarter & full-year 2016 financial results
NEW YORK, March 7 Entertainment featuring Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and even Harry Potter are now part of a U.S. regulator's expanded lawsuit accusing two New York men of running a Ponzi scheme centered on the resale of tickets to events such as the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton."
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes