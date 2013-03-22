WARSAW, March 22 Belgium's KBC and Spain's Banco Santander sold almost 20 million of shares in Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK for 4.9 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion), or 245 zlotys per share, BZ WBK said in a statement on Friday.

The news confirms a Reuters story from Thursday.

The final price was near the bottom of the indicated range of 240-270 zlotys, showing demand was not as strong as the sellers had expected. It is also 4 percent below the price from Thursday's market closing. ($1 = 3.2392 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Ken Wills)