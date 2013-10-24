BRIEF-Folkestone says Folkestone Real Estate Income Fund to sell asset
* Folkestone real estate income fund at oxley to sell asset and wind-up fund
WARSAW Oct 24 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK sees its 2014 net profit slightly higher on annual basis, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
"This will be a positive year for us. I expect slightly better results in 2014," Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference.
Earlier this year Morawiecki said he expected Bank Zachodni WBK, a unit od Spain's Banco Santander, to report net profit growth in 2013 too. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* NZX trading system and fix connection issues have been resolved
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law but the measure faced a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers, complicating its chances for passage in the U.S. Congress.