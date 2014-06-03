WARSAW, June 3 Banco Santander's Polish
unit, BZ WBK, plans to issue shares worth 2.16 billion
zlotys ($710.1 million) to take control over the Spanish bank's
smaller local lender, BZ WBK said on Tuesday.
BZ WBK, worth almost 35 billion zlotys on the Warsaw bourse
, will issue almost 5.4 million shares at 400.53 zlotys
each to buy 60 percent in Santander Consumer Bank from Santander
Consumer Finance.
Spain's largest lender, which bought BZ WBK and propelled it
to Poland's top three through mergers, wants to bind its Polish
units together to improve efficiency and cut costs.
BZ WBK shareholder are to discuss the issue, which values
Santander Consumer Bank at 3.6 billion zlotys, at a meeting
called for June 30.
($1 = 3.0420 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Louise Heavens)