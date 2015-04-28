WARSAW, April 28 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , may in theory use witheld parts of its 2014 net profit to increase dividend payout in 2016, the bank's chief executive said on Tuesday.

The dividend policy at Poland's No. 3 bank assumes paying out dividends at 50 percent of its annual profits, but the lender decided to withhold its 2014 profit after the financial regulator asked the bank to do so.

"The undivided part of the 2014 profit, which has been parked, may theoretically increase the payout from the profit in 2016," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)