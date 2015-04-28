WARSAW, April 28 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , plans to return to paying dividend in 2016, the bank's chief executive said on Tuesday.

The dividend policy at Poland's No. 3 bank assumes paying out dividends at 50 percent of its annual profits, but the lender decided to withhold its 2014 profit after the financial regulator asked the bank to do so.

"We plan to return (to out dividend policy) next year," Mateusz Morawiecki told Reuters.

The CEO also said he does not expect banks with Swiss-franc loans portfolios to be part of acquisition deals over the next 4-5 months.

Morawiecki said he expects BZ WBK's 2015 net profit dynamics to be a few percentage points higher than the sector's average, excluding one-offs. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)