BRIEF-Mercuries Life Insurance announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 0.92 for every one share
WARSAW Apr 29 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK , a unit of Banco Santander, reported a 20-percent rise in its first quarter profit, helped by a higher net interest income and fees, it said on Tuesday.
The third largest Polish bank in terms of assets said its net profit rose to 450 million zlotys ($148.1 million) year-on-year, above the 425 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.0391 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 0.92 for every one share
SINGAPORE, March 21 Shares of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong are among the top performers in the world so far this year, easily returning more than the S&P, as Chinese investors pile into a market that was once the near-exclusive playground of foreign fund managers.
* A total of 2.4 million new shares were successfully conditionally placed with investors at a price of 55 per share, raising 1.32 million stg before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)