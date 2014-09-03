* Sales up 6.5 pct y-o-y in August after 5.9 pct July rise

WARSAW, Aug 5 Polish new car registrations rose for the second consecutive month in August, with the improving demand for vehicles continuing to be a bright spot in an otherwise weakening economy, an industry monitor said on Wednesday.

Research institute Samar, which compiles Polish car market data, said sales of passenger cars and small trucks registered in August rose by 6.4 percent year-on-year to 23,348, after a 5.9-percent increase in July in annual terms.

August was the fifteenth consecutive month when new car sales rose in annual terms.

Poland's economy is expected to continue to slow down, with the August PMI index showing contraction in the manufacturing sector for the second consecutive month.

Samar said the rise in sales in August made it likely that second-half sales will show a further increase as the fourth quarter has traditionally been a period of higher car sales in Poland.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford. (Reporting By Wiktor Szary; Editing by Michael Urquhart)