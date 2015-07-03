UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Sales rise y/y for third consecutive month
* Year-to-date sales up 2.8 pct
WARSAW, July 3 Poland's June new passenger car and small truck sales rose by 18.7 percent year on year, up from a 12 percent increase in May, industry monitor Samar said on Friday.
The top sellers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel unit and Ford. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.