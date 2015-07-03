* Sales rise y/y for third consecutive month

* Year-to-date sales up 2.8 pct

WARSAW, July 3 Poland's June new passenger car and small truck sales rose by 18.7 percent year on year, up from a 12 percent increase in May, industry monitor Samar said on Friday.

The top sellers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel unit and Ford. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jason Neely)