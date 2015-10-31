WARSAW Oct 31 The Polish central bank's
independence is not under threat, governor Marek Belka said,
amid concerns about the policies of the Law and Justice (PiS)
party which scored a stunning election victory on Sunday.
Parliament, where PiS will have a majority, will appoint six
out of 10 rate-setters early in 2016 and PiS-backed president,
Andrzej Duda, will appoint two more around the same time. Duda
will also nominate a central bank head by June 2016.
PiS has said it wants the central bank to pump 350 billion
zlotys ($91 billion) into the economy over six years to support
economic growth, a plan that rattled financial markets in
election week and drove the zloty to a nine-month low against
the euro.
Earlier this month, one of the party's lawmakers also said
PiS would take into account candidates' propensity to ease
monetary policy when deciding on the new central bankers. This
drew a strong protest from three current
rate-setters.
Asked by private radio station RMF in an interview aired on
Saturday if the central bank's independence was being threatened
by anyone or anything, Belka said: "I don't think it is under
threat."
