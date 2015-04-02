WARSAW, April 2 Poland's central bank governor has criticised a regulator's proposal to allow holders of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs to convert the debt at the historical exchange rate saying it would be "fatal" for lenders.

"I think this proposal would be fatal for banks. In any case difficult to accept. For us it would mean getting rid of almost half the currency reserves," Marek Belka told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Thursday.

He also said that Poland should not help banks with government money to deal with the burdens of more than 550,000 Poles who incurred Swiss franc debts that have soared as the currency nearly doubled almost doubled in value.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)