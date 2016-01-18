WARSAW Jan 18 The last quarter of 2015 brought a clear weakening of optimism among Polish firms, which could herald lower investment activity, Poland's central bank said on Monday.

The central bank said that uncertainty over the new government's fiscal policy had had a negative impact on entrepreneurs' investment plans.

The conservative and eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party won a parliamentary election in October, promising more welfare and widely-shared prosperity.

"The new investment will be much less than in previous quarters," the bank said.

According to the central bank's survey, local companies' sentiment was a touch weaker in the last three months of the year versus the previous quarter in the face of the possible tax rises, especially in the trade sector.

The PiS government has announced plans for a new bank asset tax and supermarket tax as well as measures to improve tax collection. The bank tax will be implemented from Feb. 1.

Standard and Poor's (S&P) unexpectedly cut Poland's credit rating a notch on Friday, saying the new government has weakened the independence of key institutions and the rating could fall further. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)