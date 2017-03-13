WARSAW, March 13 Poland's central bank said in
its new inflation report released on Monday that inflation will
likely stay below the bank's target of 2.5 percent until 2019.
The bank also said the Polish zloty currency is
significantly weaker that its fundamentals suggest.
The central bank said its projection released three times a
year that inflation will likely reach about 2.0 percent in 2017
and 2018, to inch up to 2.3 percent in 2019. At the same time
economic growth will amount to 3.7, 3.3 and 3.2 percent,
respectively.
The full report is available at: bit.ly/2mRpBye
