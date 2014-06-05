UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW, June 5 Poland's largest shoe retailer CCC plans to issue bonds worth about 100 million zlotys ($32.92 million) in the coming days, the company's Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nowjalis said on Thursday.
"The response (from investors) has been very positive," Nowjalis told Reuters, adding that the proceeds from the issue will be spent on developing the firm's network of retail outlets. ($1 = 3.0377 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Michal Janusz and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources