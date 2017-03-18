UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW, March 18 Eastern Europe's largest shoe retailer, Poland's CCC, said late on Friday it plans to pay out 33-66 percent of the group's 2016 profit in dividends.
* It said the firm's dividend policy holds if the net debt to EBITDA ratio is below 3.0
* "When recommending the distribution of the profit generated by the CCC Group the board will take into account the Group's financial situation, its liquidity, existing and expected liabilities ..... and the evaluation of the Group's perspectives in given market and macroeconomic conditions." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources