UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW Feb 25 Poland's biggest shoe retailer CCC on Thursday posted a 66-percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit, as a strong dollar ate into margins and tax gains boosted its results a year earlier.
CCC said that its net profit fell in the last quarter of 2015 to 105 million zlotys ($26.51 million), while analysts had expected a profit of 94 million zlotys in the period. ($1 = 3.9607 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.