* Governor Belka says Ukraine crisis to reduce GDP growth

* Fall in CPI requires revision of c.bank forecasts

* C.bank expected to vote on rate cut on Sept.3

By Georgina Prodhan and Shadia Nasralla

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 28 Poland is more concerned about the potential for the zloty to strengthen than to weaken, central bank Governor Marek Belka said on Thursday, adding the fall in consumer prices required a revision of the bank's inflation forecasts.

Belka's comments contrasted with the last ones he made in July, when he said that achieving sustainable growth required real interest rates to be kept at a relatively high level when inflation is very low.

"One thing that we are afraid of in Poland is that when the situation in Ukraine and Russia stabilises, one way or another, there will be a strong push for the zloty to appreciate," Belka said at the European Forum Alpbach in Austria.

"This is more our concern than depreciation," Belka said.

The central bank's 10-member Monetary Policy Council is deeply divided on the need to cut rates. It is widely expected to vote on whether to cut them at its Sept. 2-3 meeting and Belka's vote could potentially sway the decision either way.

One policymaker, Andrzej Kazmierczak, said in August that the bank needed to excercise extreme caution considering rate cuts because it could hurt the zloty.

Belka's comments indicated he may not share such concerns.

A stronger zloty would make Polish exports less competitive, which could have a negative impact on growth. Expansion in Poland's economy, the largest in ex-communist central Europe, slowed to 3.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter.

Belka said the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine would likely shave 0.2-0.3 percentage points off Polish growth.

Consumer prices fell in annual terms for the first time in decades in July, raising expectations that the bank would cut rates further from their current all-time low of 2.50 percent.

"Inflation at -0.2 percent begs for some reassessment of our inflation projections," Belka said. "This is to a certain extent linked to the crisis in Ukraine and Russia." (Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Gareth Jones)