WARSAW, Sept 23 Poland's central bank governor
said again on Tuesday that an interest rate cut is very likely,
adding that the rate-setting panel will also debate whether a
move larger than the standard 25 basis points is needed.
"I think that what I said at the last conference is still
valid," Marek Belka was quoted by state news agency PAP as
saying, asked about the October rate decision.
"There was no dramatic change here. I have said that a move
on interest rates is very likely. I maintain it."
Belka also said that the Monetary Policy Council will
discuss whether a cut larger than 25 basis points is needed to
spur growth in central and eastern Europe's biggest economy.
At the conference in early September, Belka said Poland's
weak economic outlook makes interest rate cuts very likely, with
the first rate cut coming potentially as early as October.
Belka was also quoted as saying on Tuesday he agreed with a
policymaker's comment that a lack of change in Polish monetary
policy would mean it was becoming more restrictive.
Predictions that interest rates will be cut further from
record lows have increased after the European Central Bank cut
borrowing costs this month and Polish consumer prices fell at
their fastest pace in at least three decades in August.
Data on Tuesday showing Polish retail sales slowed in
August, reinforced those expectations.
