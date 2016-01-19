* Government policies prompted S&P rating downgrade

* Belka: converting FX loans is recipe for banking crisis

* Says would not even mention rate cuts in current situation (Adds more quotes, details)

By Marcin Goettig and Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Jan 19 Poland's central bank governor said on Tuesday he will do everything to keep the zloty currency stable, seeking to reassure markets after an unexpected credit downgrade last week sent the currency to a 4-year low against the euro.

Governor Marek Belka added that government plans to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys is a recipe for a banking crisis, which would be very costly for the budget.

Standard and Poor's cut Poland's credit rating a notch on Friday, saying the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party had weakened the independence of key institutions and warned the rating could fall further, particularly if the credibility of monetary policy is undermined.

"I will do everything to make it stable," Belka told TVN BiS broadcaster when asked about the zloty.

"We are on the verge of the developed and developing world ... Our currency is more vulnerable to swings and in such a situation as we have today I would not even mention a rate cut. Because we would not want the zloty to crumble, would we?"

The rating downgrade sent the zloty to a 4-year low against the euro and a 13-year low against the dollar on Friday. The zloty has recouped some losses, trading at 4.4424 to the euro at 0914 GMT.

Polish 10-year treasury bond yields rose as much as 30 basis points on Monday to 3.27 percent, nearing the level of junk-rated Hungary, whose government has pursued similar policies. On Tuesday, the Polish yield stood at 3.15 percent.

Belka said implementing a bill to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys "is a recipe for a banking crisis. This is evil," Belka said speaking about the bill.

Last week, the president's office laid out a draft law to make lenders bear the costs of converting once-popular Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)