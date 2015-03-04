Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, April 2 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
WARSAW, March 4 There was a solid majority in the central bank's Monetary Policy Council that voted for a larger-than-expected 50-basis point rate cut on Wednesday, the bank's governor said.
"This was a difficult decision," Governor Marek Belka told a news conference. "But the discussion was full of different arguments and we've worked out a solid majority."
Belka also said that it is highly unlikely that the central bank would return to rate cuts, after it brought them to a historical low of 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.