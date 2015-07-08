BRIEF-Kuwait's Securities House FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 757,624 dinars versus 1.2 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nfH5Ry) Further company coverage:
WARSAW, July 8 Poland's central bank is prepared to tackle any fallout from developments in Greece, governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday.
Belka said that Poland's exposure to Greek assets and trade was minimal, so if there were be any negative effects, they would be indirect.
"We are prepared for this and we know what to do if such effects take place," Belka said at a new conference after the bank left interest rates unchanged. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)
DUBAI, March 29 Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has set initial price guidance for a U.S. dollar-denominated bond in the 175 basis points over mid-swaps area, a document from one of the lead banks showed on Wednesday.