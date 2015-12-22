(Adds central bank governor quotes and background)

WARSAW Dec 22 Polish central bank chief Marek Belka on Tuesday dismissed the idea that a slate of new policymakers will mean interest rate cuts, saying the candidates for the jobs are not aggressively calling for them.

Poland will replace eight of the 10-strong Momentary Policy Committee by the end of the first quarter of 2016. Six will be named by parliament, which is controlled by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, and two will be named by President Andrzej Duda, a close ally of PiS.

Some analysts have said that the new rate-setting panel may cut rates as early as March to support economic growth. Polish rates are already at a record low of 1.5 percent, but inflation remains far below the central bank's target.

"There is no festival of promises in this regard," Belka told a news conference, when asked whether rate cuts should be expected in the near term.

Poland's upper chamber of parliament, the Senate, named three candidates on Tuesday, adding to the two members the parliament's lower chamber named on Monday.

Belka welcomed the fact that one of the candidates was his adviser Jerzy Kropiwnicki.

The Senate also named Marek Chrzanowski and Eugeniusz Gatnar as candidates while the lower chambe, named Grazyna Ancyparowicz and Eryk Lon. (Reporting by Marcin Goetig and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Jermey Gaunt)