WARSAW Aug 14 Polish central bank rate-setter Elzbieta Chojna-Duch said on Thursday that Poland's current relatively high interest rates may extend deflation beyond the year 2014.

"The rates as high as we presently have may deepen deflation," she told Reuters. "Current relatively high interest rates may extend deflation beyond the horizon of 2014."

Chojna-Duch, one of the most dovish members on the 10-member rate-setting panel also said that, assuming that deflation is not prolonged, it still leads to demand being postponed, which translates into weaker economic growth.

"It is hard to continue to dogmatically justify keeping interest rates at the current level," she said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)